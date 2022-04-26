TRS know it will lose power in next polls: Revanth

Khammam: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on the TRS government. Addressing the media in Khammam, the TPCC chief informed about the public meeting by the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi at St Gabriel Arts and Sciences college grounds at 4 PM in Warangal on May 6. The Congress leader said that the public meeting will be held like never before kind with many farmers attending it against the State government's dictatorial rule.

Referring to the recent suicide's by the BJP activist in Khammam and a woman-son suicide in Ramayampet, Revanth said that the TRS party leaders are torturing the people who raises questions over failures and irregularities by the government. The TPPC chief said that the TRS supremo and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not bothered about the plights of the farmers. He added that the farmers have decided to support Congress and bring them to power in the next assembly elections. The MP also said that the TRS party leaders are forcing many to commit suicides by imposing several illegal cases against the poor people who wanted to question the government over the promises made during the polls. He said that the Khammam chilli farmers were arrested after they questioned the government for justice. He said that the TRS very well know that it is going to lose in the next polls and hence stooping to cheap politics. He stated that the TRS party is levelling illegal case against the opposition party leaders, workers and activists with the help of police.