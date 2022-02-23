TRS protests in Khammam demanding steel plant

TRS leaders on Wednesdsay staged a protest in Khammam demanding a steel plant in Bayyaram. The ruling party called for the protests after the central government refused to give Bayyaram steel factor. On Tuesday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that it is not feasible to give steel factory to Bayyaram although it was promised in the AP Reorganisation act.



MP Malothu Kavitha, MLAs Haripriya Naik, Shankar Naik, Rega Kantharao, Redya Naik, MLC Ravindar Rao, ZP chairman Bindu participated in the protests. They demanded to provide steel plant as per the reorganisation act. The protest will be continued till 3 pm.

Meanwhile, TRS floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao said that he will confront the centre in Lok Sabha over the steel plant.

Minister Puvvada Ajay ridiculed that the Kishan Reddy still became helpless even after he was risen from union minister for state home affairs to Union cabinet minister. He questioned if it was Kishan Reddy's own opinion on refusing the steel plant.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, the minister Puvvada Ajay, MPs Nama and Maloth Kavitha spoke to media at Telangana Bhavan and demanded Kishan Reddy to take back his words on the steel plant. They stated that many local people have eagerly waited for the job opporutunities when the steel plant is allocated to Bayyaram. However, the dreams of the people were shattered with Kishan Reddy's announcement, the TRS leaders added.