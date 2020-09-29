TRS takes out massive rallies in support of new Revenue Act in Khammam district

Kothagudem: TRS leaders organise a big rally with farmers in support of the new Revenue Act passed by the Assembly recently at Kallur and Kothagudem in erstwhile Khammam district on Tuesday.

The leaders expressing special thanks to the Chief Minister and said that their leader took a historical decision to help farmers. A massive rally was taken out at Kallur in Khammam which had a large of number of women in attendance displaying placards and shouting slogans in support of the new Revenue Act and hailing the Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. The programme was led by the Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah.

Speaking on the programme the MLA Veeraiah expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for bringing out the Revenue Act. The Act would be beneficial to the farming community and reduce corruption, he said.

Similarly, a three-kilometre long massive bullock cart and tractor rally was taken out at Paloncha in Kothagudem. The rally was participated by a huge number of farmers from different parts from Kothagudem Assembly constituency raising slogans welcoming the Act.

Addressing the gathering, TRS leader Vanama Raghavendra Rao thanked the Chief Minister for introducing the Revenue Act aiming to transform the Revenue department. The Act was a historic moment in Telangana, he said.