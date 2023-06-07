TS created record in setting up industries: Puvvada

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday stated that the Telangana government has provided all facilities to the newly established industries and enabling their operation 24 hours a day.

Under the leadership of IT and Industrial Minister K T Rama Rao, the State is creating a record every day in terms of investments, setting up industries and creating jobs.

Since Telangana was formed, more than 23,000 new industries have been set up in the State creating more than 17 lakh employment opportunities. Minister Rama Rao during his visit to UK and US met many industry CEOs and because of his efforts another 40,000 new jobs would be created, Puvvada said. Puvvada was speaking at the Industrial Day celebrations held at Khammam IT Hub here on Tuesday as part of decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation.

He reminded that earlier due to lack of water and electricity industries were closed in Telangana but now even common people are establishing industries with ease.

Transparent policies, sustainable progress, effective policy implementation and good governance have been driving investments and industrial progress in Telangana, stated Puvvada. Telangana secured a special place in the country in industrial progress because of the efforts being made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said.

TS-iPASS has been helping industrialists obtain permissions within 15 days without going round the offices, he said.

A multinational electronics manufacturing company, Foxconn Technology group was going to start a manufacturing plant in Telangana. It would lead to creation of one lakh jobs and making Telangana State an electronics manufacturing hub, Ajay Kumar pointed out.

The Minister explained the industrial growth achieved in the united AP and Telangana.

MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Seed Development Corporation chairman K Koteswara Rao, Mayor P Neeraja, ZP chairman L Kamal Raj, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, MLA Ramulu Naik, district Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.