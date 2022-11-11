Tummala Nageswara Rao becomes active in dist politics, again

Khammam: After living in hibernation for a long time, former minister and senior TRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao stirred district politics with his show of strength with a massive Athmeeya Sammelanam organised at Wazedumandal in Mulugu district on Thursday.



Though the meeting was attended by his well-wishers and followers, it was said to be an occasion to celebrate Nageswara Rao's completion of 40 years of political life.Many in erstwhile Khammam district opine that it was meant to take a decision about his future course of action, possibly change of political loyalty. It is being rumoured that the TRS leader may join BJP or Congress.

Fifteen days ago,Tummala had participated in the TDP leaders meeting inVemsoormandal in Khammam district. He was givena grand welcome. The leaders praised the services of Tummala in the district when he was the Minister.

After the result of Munugodubypoll, Tummalabecame active and interacted with his followers. He planned a district tour and interacted with his followers in all corners of the district.

On Thursday, he started along with aconvoy of around 300 cars to proceed to Wazedu. It created a new josh among the followers of Tummala. SA Rasool, a follower of Tummala, while speaking to The Hans India said that the former minister Tummala had good following in the district. He developed the district in all aspects when he wasminister in TDP and TRS governments.

He said after Tummala, no one developed the districtthat much that he did as a minister. He spent thousands of crores for the development of the district. He said Tummala Nageswara Rao had developed in all constituencies in district like his own constituencies of Sathupalli and Paleru.TRS has ignored the Tummala's services but the cadre will support his final decision on changing party, said another supporter.He said, TRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao had invited all the senior leaders for establishing BRS party but he ( KCR) ignoredTummala and had not been giving importance to himfor last some years.

He asked the TRS leadership to utilise the services of Tummala for the development of party. His 40 years' political experience will come handy for developing the BRS at the national level, he added. He warned thatif the TRS ignored his services the party will struggle in the district.

Meanwhile,Tummala Nageswara Rao performed pujas at Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam before proceeding to Wazedu to participate in theAthmeeyaSammelanam. Afterwards he inspected Seetha Rama lift Irrigation project construction works at Dummagudem. He interacted with engineers of the project and asked them to speed up the works. Tummala praised the services of CM KCR who took interest in the construction of the project. Addressing at theAthmeeyaSammelanam, he said CM KCR is a visionary leader andhe is working with KCR for development of the district.