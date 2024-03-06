Live
- President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates visitor facilitation centre at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Rajasthan DSP's son among 14 trainee sub-inspectors arrested in SI exam paper leak case
- Valencia CF vs Getafe CF: Bordalas returns to Mestalla for a direct duel in the race for a European place
- NPCI, IISc join hands to conduct joint research on blockchain, AI
- Tata Power installs 1,000 green energy-powered EV charging points in Mumbai
- Shriya Saran: Even SRK was an outsider when he entered the industry
- SC raps ex-Uttarakhand minister, DFO over illegal felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve
- LS polls: MP CM Mohan Yadav flags off 29 'rathas'
- Pooja Hegde enjoys the 'now' as she drops photos of her Goa vacation
- Delhi High Court orders reinstatement of SSB constable dismissed for suicide attempt amid depression
Just In
Tummala Nageswara Rao calls for proactive measures to meet water shortage
- Minister suggests water supply through Betupalli, Bodepudi Sujalamsaphalam, and Bhagiradha NSP channels to boost groundwater levels
- KHM city to be supplied through 5 MLD filter beds in Lakaram, and filter beds in Danavai Gudem
Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao convened a crucial review meeting on Tuesday with officials from Revenue, Irrigation, Public Health, Mission Bhagiratha, and Police departments. The primary focus of the meeting was to devise preemptive measures to address potential drinking water shortages during the summer months.
The gathering, held at the Collectorate meeting hall, included District Collector VP Gautam, who shared the collaborative effort required to tackle the challenges related to water resources in the district.
Addressing the meeting, Tummala stressed the importance of advanced planning and coordination among relevant departments to monitor and manage water resources effectively. The availability of water in reservoirs like Paleru, Wyira, Lakaram, and Lankapalli was a key discussion point, with a directive to ensure adequate water supply for the next four months.
Addressing potential solutions, the Minister suggested the strategic supply of water through channels like Betupalli, Bodepudi Sujalamsaphalam, and Bhagiradha NSP to boost groundwater levels and mitigate water scarcity concerns, especially in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon.
The Minister advocated for a comprehensive approach, urging actions to secure other water sources in addition to Mission Bhagiratha. Specifically, he stressed on a target of providing 50 % groundwater to alleviate shortages.
Meanwhile, the Collector affirmed the commitment to implementing advanced plans as per the Minister’s directives, including measures to prevent waterlogging and regular review meetings on drinking water availability and consumption.
Regarding water supply to the city, Gautham revealed plans to utilise the Lakaram filter beds, stating, “The city will be supplied through 5 MLD filter beds in Lakaram along with filter beds in Danavai Gudem.”
“If 1 TMC of water is provided by April 1, it will not be difficult to supply for the next four months,” he said.
Irrigation department officials explained that 33 MLD was being supplied in a week under the corporation.“Till now four motors are running and another motor has also been prepared with arrangements made for water supply through 5 motors,” they said.
The meeting also addressed the Mission Bhagiratha Intake Well’s role in monitoring daily water usage, repairs to village wells and water reservoirs.