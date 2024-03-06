Tummala Nageswara Rao calls for proactive measures to meet water shortage

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao convened a crucial review meeting on Tuesday with officials from Revenue, Irrigation, Public Health, Mission Bhagiratha, and Police departments. The primary focus of the meeting was to devise preemptive measures to address potential drinking water shortages during the summer months.

The gathering, held at the Collectorate meeting hall, included District Collector VP Gautam, who shared the collaborative effort required to tackle the challenges related to water resources in the district.

Addressing the meeting, Tummala stressed the importance of advanced planning and coordination among relevant departments to monitor and manage water resources effectively. The availability of water in reservoirs like Paleru, Wyira, Lakaram, and Lankapalli was a key discussion point, with a directive to ensure adequate water supply for the next four months.

Addressing potential solutions, the Minister suggested the strategic supply of water through channels like Betupalli, Bodepudi Sujalamsaphalam, and Bhagiradha NSP to boost groundwater levels and mitigate water scarcity concerns, especially in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon.

The Minister advocated for a comprehensive approach, urging actions to secure other water sources in addition to Mission Bhagiratha. Specifically, he stressed on a target of providing 50 % groundwater to alleviate shortages.

Meanwhile, the Collector affirmed the commitment to implementing advanced plans as per the Minister’s directives, including measures to prevent waterlogging and regular review meetings on drinking water availability and consumption.

Regarding water supply to the city, Gautham revealed plans to utilise the Lakaram filter beds, stating, “The city will be supplied through 5 MLD filter beds in Lakaram along with filter beds in Danavai Gudem.”

“If 1 TMC of water is provided by April 1, it will not be difficult to supply for the next four months,” he said.

Irrigation department officials explained that 33 MLD was being supplied in a week under the corporation.“Till now four motors are running and another motor has also been prepared with arrangements made for water supply through 5 motors,” they said.

The meeting also addressed the Mission Bhagiratha Intake Well’s role in monitoring daily water usage, repairs to village wells and water reservoirs.