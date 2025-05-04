Tummala reviews city’s key civic projects

Khammam: In Khammam development, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Munneru River retaining wall, land acquisition, urban infrastructure, flood prevention.a review meeting held in Khammam on Saturday, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao urged officials for timely completion of key development works across the city. He directed the concerned authorities to expedite land acquisition and ensure that all projects are executed with quality and accountability.

Highlighting the significance of the Munneru River retaining wall project, the Minister instructed that the construction be completed within a year, adhering to the expert committee’s revised design to safeguard the city from future floods.

“Despite the State’s financial strain, we secured funds after convincing the Chief Minister. Now it is our responsibility to ensure Khammam doesn’t face such crises again,” he stated. Over 8.5 km of retaining wall is to be constructed on both riverbanks to endure a 3.5 lakh cusecs flood surge, with priority to be given to land acquisition and deployment of additional workforce.

District Collector Muzammil Khan said, “We are in talks with the farmers for the acquisition of the necessary patta lands for the construction of the Munneru river retaining wall and we are trying to convince the farmers by saying that we will develop the Nagarjuna Sagar lands and provide them as compensation.”

Tummala further directed that the cut-off UT road in Nagarjuna Sagar be rebuilt by the end of May and ordered urgent repairs near the shutters. He proposed constructing a head regulator at the Manchukonda lift and stressed completing the 8.5 km-long underground drainage canal.

Regarding urban beautification and infrastructure, he called for the promotion of works at VeluguMatla Urban Park, plantation along R&B and Panchayat roads, the widening of Killa Road, and timely completion of the Killa ropeway. He also suggested improved passenger access to the ropeway station and urged the construction of a bridge near Dhamsalapuram on the railway line.