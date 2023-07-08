‘Vaada Vaadaku Puvvada’ kicks off in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched ‘Vaada Vaadaku Puvvada’ to reach out to the people. He toured Khammam’s 29th and 30th divisions and engaged with locals and learned about their issues. Earlier, he paid a visit to Professor Jayashankar Park to inspect the amenities for the visitors.

During his door-to-door visits, he enquired if there were any problems pertaining to Mission Bhagiratha. He got positive responses from the people. He also enquired about electricity, sanitation, old age pensions, sewers, and so on. He issued directions to municipal officials to undertake repairs to side canals and create designs for CC highways.

The minister also sought to know whether people were satisfied with the government’s social welfare programmes. On the occasion, the minister inaugurated a CC road.

Speaking to the media, he said Khammam city’s civic amenities were being kept well and wherever the people faced any issues, the same would be taken up with alacrity. He informed CC roads and CC drains were installed in every street using VDF technology. An amount of Rs 12 crore was spent on incomplete roads and roads in narrow lanes through Suda funds in response to people’s requests. Not just that, side drains for approximately 3 km were being built in all divisions, using SDF money totalling Rs 50 crore, he added.

The minister said that a park was coming up on the Gollapadu canal in Prakash Nagar. With the onset of the rainy season, people should take precautions to prevent the spread of insects, and thereby diseases. They should take measures to clean up old coolers, plastic goods, vases, and other unwanted items at home, he pleaded. Oil balls were placed in canals and at water storage points under the authority of Khammam municipal corporation, and residents were asked to keep their surroundings clean.

The minister was accompanied by Nagar Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, Suda Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Corporators Yarra Gopi and other officers.