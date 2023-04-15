  • Menu
VVC & VVR Trust donates ambulance to new medical college in Khammam

VVC and VVR Trust handed over an ambulance vehicle to a new medical college on Friday on the occasion of death anniversary of Vankayalapati Veeraiah Chowdary in Khammam on Friday
Khammam: On the occasion of Vankayalapati Veeraiah Chowdary's 24th death anniversary, the VVC and VVR Trust donated Rs16 lakh worth ambulance to the new government medical college in Khammam on Friday. It was handed over to the college principal Rajeswara Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, VVC and VVR group Managing Director Vankayalapati Rajendra Prasad explained the services of the company and how his father Vankayalapat Veeraiah Chowdary strived for developing the company so that the group reach the No1 position. He also explained the services of the group in the district.

VVC & VVR trust chairperson Vankayalapati Droupathi and employees participated in the programme.

