Wanaparthy: BRS committed to welfare of poor, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy reaffirms

Wanaparthy : The State Agriculture Minister, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, reaffirmed the commitment of the BRS government to work for the betterment of the poor and weaker sections of society. During an extensive election campaign that stretched from Maremma Kunta to Gandhi Nagar on Saturday morning, Singireddy received a warm reception from the people.

Throughout his door-to-door interactions, he was greeted by the residents who expressed their admiration and pledged their support. They assured the minister of their unwavering backing, promising a significant majority in the upcoming elections.

In his campaign, Singireddy highlighted the government’s efforts to support farmers, including substantial investment assistance and crop procurement. The Minister also announced the plan to increase the Rythu Bandhu support from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 over the next five years. Under the Saubhagya Lakshmi scheme, the minister disclosed that eligible women would receive Rs 3,000 per month. “Additionally, from April-May next year, rice distribution would be extended to all impoverished families with ration cards. Furthermore, there are plans to undertake the construction of self-reliant women’s group buildings,” he said.

Discussing the previous neglect of Dalits for the sake of votes, Singireddy emphasised the importance of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. In addition, he shared plans for the expansion and development of the town, which includes the construction of administrative buildings and the establishment of new higher education institutions.