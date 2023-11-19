Wanaparthy: ‘Congress manifesto making waves’

Wanaparthy : In a significant development, the Congress party, has pledged to grant national status to Palamuru Rangareddy project once in power. The announcement was made by Former minister and AICC Secretary Dr G Chinnareddy at a press meet held at the AICC office in the district on Saturday.

“The Congress manifesto, which was released on Friday, has already made waves in the political landscape,” he said. Alongside Congress party MLA candidate Tudi Meghareddy, Chinnareddy emphasised the party’s commitment to uplifting the region.

During the press conference, Chinnareddy highlighted the positive impact of the Congress manifesto on voter turnout, asserting a notable two percent increase in the State. “Analysts attribute this surge to the promises outlined in the manifesto,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the current administration, Chinnareddy criticised the BRS government for purportedly neglecting the welfare of farmers. He specifically pointed out the alleged concealment of logbooks related to the 24-hour electricity promise, demanding an explanation from Telangana party leaders.

Switching gears, Chinnareddy addressed educational initiatives, commending the KCR government for bringing schools to 6,000 villages across the state. However, he pledged that under Congress leadership, the focus would be on creating job opportunities, with a promise to generate two lakh jobs and fill 25,000 teacher positions.

Furthermore, Chinnareddy assured the continuation of the old pension scheme for teachers under the Congress government. He also claimed that journalists would receive comprehensive support, including housing, under their administration. The event was attended by election observer BV Mohan along with various party leaders and key figures.