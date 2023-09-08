Wanaparthy: Fervour, gaiety mark Krishnashtami fete

Wanaparthy : On the occasion of Krishnashtami, Nandagopala Yadava Sangam conducted a grand pooja at Srikrishna Devasthanam in Patakota on Thursday. Later, at Yadava Sangam building, worship was performed to Lord Krishna and ‘Utla Panduga’ was organised on the occasion.

A procession was taken out in the afternoon. The town saw the festivities on a grand scale, with girls dressed as ‘gopis’ and boys as ‘Krishnas.’ Kolatas, dancing, Dillampallem and youth DJ event marked the occasion.

Municipal chairman Gattu Yadav, Ex-ZPTC Venkataiah, Ex-councillor and union president Satish Yadav, town president Chinnaiah Yadav, Councilors Pakanati Krishnaiah and Erpula Ravi, and others took part in the festivities.