Wanaparthy: Off the bicycle and into the car

Wanaparthy : Former MLA of Wanaparthy, Rajya Sabha member, and member of the TDP politburo, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, made a significant political move by joining the BRS party on Friday. In a show of solidarity with Reddy’s move, his followers and TDP members from all the mandals of Wanaparthy constituency also lent their support. Notably, a grand procession of about 250 vehicles, featuring prominent leaders like Nandi Malla, Ashok, Jogu Shanthanna, and others, travelled to the BRS building in Hyderabad to mark the occasion.

He was cordially welcomed at Telangana Bhavan by BRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao. In a statement to the gathering, Ravula said, “The dynamics of Telangana politics shifted after the State’s formation, causing the TDP to weaken in the region. With the party’s leader, Chandrababu Naidu, engaged in a power struggle in Andhra Pradesh, and imprisoned, I decided to stand with the Telangana Telugu Desam activists who had long believed in him. As a result, I officially joined the BRS party.”

Ravula lauded Chief Minister KCR’s relentless efforts toward building a prosperous Telangana, and he praised the welfare schemes introduced for the people, describing them as exemplary for the country. He emphasised that his decision to join the BRS party was made in consideration of the loyal activists, supporters, and the public who had placed their trust in him for many years.

The event was graced by the presence of State Agriculture and Marketing Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MP Ramulu, Devarakadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, former MP Manda Jagannath, and numerous other leaders.

Hailing from Kanayapalli village in the Kothakota mandal of Wanaparthy district, Ravula Reddy has a four-decade-long political journey that began as a village Sarpanch. Over the years, he climbed the political ladder to serve two terms as an MLA in Wanaparthy, become a member of the Rajya Sabha, and hold the position of Government Chief Whip. Notably, he was a close confidant of Chandrababu Naidu and played a pivotal role in the development of Wanaparthy.