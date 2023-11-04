Wanaparthy: Rapid development in TS says Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparthy : Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy conducted his election campaign in Wanaparthy constituency. He said the people were blessing the BRS party for the significant development in the constituency and welfare benefits to them. He observed that Wanaparthy was emerging as a modern town. He said development was visible across the constituency.

The minister said the KCR government laid the foundations for a bright future for the constituency for the next hundred years. It had set up many higher educational institutions and more were in the offing. He flayed that the opposition parties had no vision for the constituency and urged the people to stand by the BRS party which completed drinking water works, laid drainage, and paved roads in the constituency.

Later, in the 27th ward of the district center, ward councilor Lakshmi Devamma and local leaders conducted the election campaign. Constituency election representative Wangur Pramod Reddy, district president Gattu Yadav, district official representative Vakiti Sridhar, town president market committee chairman Ramesh Goud, regional authority members Avula Ramesh media cell convenors Nandimala Shyam, Nandimala Ashok, Mandal Rythu Bandhu Samiti president Narasimha and others took part in the campaign.