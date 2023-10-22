Wanaparthy: Ration dealers seek urgent resolution of issues

Wanaparthy : Distressing events continue for ration dealers from the district, who have been compelled to request immediate action from the District Supply Officer (DSO) to resolve their prolonged commission-related issues. In response to these challenges, the ration dealers have joined forces, rallying behind their cause by submitting a petition to the DSO on Saturday. In this regard, district president Bachu Ramu, played an integral role in submitting the petition.

Sharing details of their plight, Ramu said, “For the past four to five months, these essential service providers have faced mounting financial challenges, affecting their ability to sustain their livelihoods.”

“The ration dealers asked the DSO to ensure that their commissions are disbursed punctually every month. In addition to this, they called for an immediate release of 25,000 rupees, which would particularly help the kin of deceased dealers for their cremation expenses,” he said.

One crucial aspect highlighted in the plea is the need for transparency and fairness in the ration distribution process. “Ration should be meticulously weighed on designated weighing machines to guarantee that dealers receive the accurate quantities they are entitled to,” said Ramu.