Wanaparthy: Youth told to aim for excellence

Wanaparthy : District MLA Thudi Meghareddy along with Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar inaugurated the youth festival organised by the District Youth and Sports Department at the Polytechnic College here on Saturday. In an encouraging speech, the MLA urged the participants to aim for excellence by taking inspiration from Swami Vivekananda.

As part of the event, participants performed folk dances and songs. Competitions were held in story writing, decoration, poster making, and photography in which enthusiastic involvement was seen by upto 200 youngsters. Later, the winners were felicitated. The organising committee’s officer Sudhi Reddy informed that the first prize winners qualified to participate at the state level youth festivals.

In a separate event, the Collector and MLA inaugurated the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ at the IDOC office. During the event, the MLA underscored the hardworking nature and good heart of disabled people. “Pending problems of the disabled will be resolved by the government,” he promised, adding that pensions would be increased for them.