Will win all division seats: TRS leaders

Khammam: Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLC B Laxmi Narayana and District party office in-charge RJC Krishna said that the TRS party candidates will win all divisions seats with a bumper majority and will get the Mayor seat in Corporation elections here in the district party office on Saturday.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarkha comments on the Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. They said that the Khammam town developed in all aspects and beautified all coroners under the leadership of Puvvada Ajay. It was not digested by the Congress leaders, they made cheap comments on the Minister and TRS government.

The people had known how the development works going in the town under the regime of the TRS government. The TRS flag will be hosted the second time at the Corporation office, they said.

They also alleged the CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarkha who was the deputy speaker, chief whip in Congress government is fraud and took commissions in all the development works.

They informed, the election results will show the party's strength in the town.

Earlier in the programme a number of leaders from various parties joined the TRS party. They were welcomed by the District Minister Ajay at the party office.