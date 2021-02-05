Woman falls at Palla Rajeswara Reddy's feet urging him to help retain lost job

Khammam: The TRS candidate contesting the Graduate MLC elections, Palla Rajeswara Reddy, faced a shocking incident when a field assistant of NREGS suddenly fell on the feet of Reddy urging him to help in retaining her job and also those of her colleagues. This incident took place during the campaign at Enkoor mandal headquarter in Khammam district on Wednesday. However, it came to light on Thursday.

According to sources, Krishnaveni, a field assistant in NREGS, suddenly fell on the feet of Reddy and begged him to help in retaining her job and also those of her colleagues who were removed by the State government recently.

"We felt that after the formation of Telangana, many jobs would be offered. But never expected that even the existing positions would be gone. We participated in the Telangana movement expecting more employment opportunities, however, even the existing positions are being scrapped off," she lamented.

It can be recalled that the State government recently made some changes in NREGS and removed field assistant system and entrusted the duty to Panchayat Secretaries. It further issued a circular ordering the relieving over 7,000 field assistants across the State from their duties. Since then, the removed field assistants are pleading with the leaders.

Meanwhile, shocked over the incident, Palla Rajeswara Reddy spoke to her later and assured of taking her issue to the notice of the government. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MLA Ramulu Nayak, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others were also present.