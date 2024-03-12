Woman puts up vegetable stall in name of Sonu Sood in Market at Khammam

Khammam: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has helped many people during the difficult time of Corona. He spent his own money and helped the ones in need. He stood by those who were in dire straits by taking loans and pledging their assets. Those who have received his services express their gratitude in different ways. Recently, a woman started a vegetable shop named Sonu Sood in Khammam. Those who bought vegetables in that shop took a photo of the shop and posted it on social media. This photo went viral and reached Sonu Sood.

So, he retweeted this photo and commented that now I have a vegetable shop too. Now this tweet has become viral on social media. Netizens are showering praises on him in their comments. One netizen commented that you will stay forever in everyone's heart. Another netizen commented that the whole of India loves you. Someone else commented that the shop is the epitome of love for you and you deserve this honor one hundred per cent.