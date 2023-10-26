Wyra: Sarpanch to MLA Banoth Madanlal impressive journey

Wyra (Khammam) : The journey from ambition to political service has been a fulfilling one for former Wyra MLA, Banoth Madanlal. The former MLA commenced his political career as a Sarpanch and went on to achieve remarkable success.

Elected as the Sarpanch of Eerlapudi village, Madanlal earned accolades for his exemplary leadership. His political journey continued as he assumed the role of an MPTC member. Madanlal, who had his roots in left-wing politics, was actively involved in student politics, setting the stage for his later political endeavours.

In 2014, he contested as an MLA candidate from the YSRCP, marking a significant transition in his political career. Subsequently, he joined the BRS party, where he continued to serve and make contributions.

The 2018 elections, however, presented a challenging chapter for Madanlal as he faced defeat at the hands of independent candidate and incumbent Wyra MLA, Ramulu Naik. It is worth noting that Ramulu Naik later aligned himself with the BRS party.

In the upcoming elections, the BRS party chose to field the former MLA instead of Naik. Madanlal acknowledged that the decision was made with respect to party loyalty and the sincerity he had demonstrated. He expressed gratitude to the party chief for providing him with the opportunity to contest as a BRS candidate in these elections.

Madanlal emphasised that the welfare schemes and initiatives he had championed had garnered significant support, reflecting the resonance of the BRS manifesto among the people. He noted that the response to his campaign had been overwhelming, with the public extending their support enthusiastically.

In his unwavering confidence, Banoth Madanlal stated that there was no doubt about his impending victory, projecting a significant majority in the upcoming elections.