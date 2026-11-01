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Hafeez Khan alleges police bias during Kurnool municipal polls

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Demands impartial action against violators; calls for preservation of CCTV footage

Hafeez Khan alleges police bias during Kurnool municipal polls
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Hafeez Khan alleges police bias during Kurnool municipal polls

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Kurnool: Former MLA and YSRCP State Minority Working President M.A. Hafeez Khan has expressed strong displeasure over the alleged discriminatory treatment of party booth agents during the Kurnool Municipal Corporation elections. He alleged that YSRCP booth agents were being arrested and intimidated by the police, creating fear among party workers during polling.

Hafeez Khan alleged that hundreds of TDP supporters were moving in groups near polling stations without facing any police action, while YSRCP booth agents were being selectively targeted and arrested. He also questioned the police for allegedly turning a blind eye to the activities of certain individuals who had come from Hyderabad and were reportedly creating provocative situations near polling centres.

Pointing out that CCTV cameras had been installed at polling booths, he said the footage would provide clear evidence of any violations of election rules. He urged the election authorities and police to examine the recordings impartially and initiate legal action against those found responsible for violating the electoral guidelines.

He further demanded that all CCTV footage be preserved to ensure that those responsible could be held accountable, even if immediate action was not taken. Emphasising that safeguarding democracy was the responsibility of the authorities, Hafeez Khan called for free and fair elections, stating that the ruling and opposition parties should be treated equally without any discrimination.

V Narendra Kumar
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V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

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M.A. Hafeez KhanKurnool municipal electionsYSRCP booth agentspolice discrimination allegationsKurnool election news
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