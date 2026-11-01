Hafeez Khan alleges police bias during Kurnool municipal polls

Kurnool: Former MLA and YSRCP State Minority Working President M.A. Hafeez Khan has expressed strong displeasure over the alleged discriminatory treatment of party booth agents during the Kurnool Municipal Corporation elections. He alleged that YSRCP booth agents were being arrested and intimidated by the police, creating fear among party workers during polling.

Hafeez Khan alleged that hundreds of TDP supporters were moving in groups near polling stations without facing any police action, while YSRCP booth agents were being selectively targeted and arrested. He also questioned the police for allegedly turning a blind eye to the activities of certain individuals who had come from Hyderabad and were reportedly creating provocative situations near polling centres.

Pointing out that CCTV cameras had been installed at polling booths, he said the footage would provide clear evidence of any violations of election rules. He urged the election authorities and police to examine the recordings impartially and initiate legal action against those found responsible for violating the electoral guidelines.

He further demanded that all CCTV footage be preserved to ensure that those responsible could be held accountable, even if immediate action was not taken. Emphasising that safeguarding democracy was the responsibility of the authorities, Hafeez Khan called for free and fair elections, stating that the ruling and opposition parties should be treated equally without any discrimination.