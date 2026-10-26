Introduce legislation for BC Sub-Plan: Leaders

Mahabubnagar: Several leaders of Backward Classes (BC) associations have demanded the enactment of a special law for the BC Sub-Plan and allocation of funds in the State Budget in proportion to the BC population. The demand was raised at a round-table meeting organised by BC Samaj on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting in Mettugadda, BC Samaj State president Sangem Suryarao said a legally backed mechanism was necessary to ensure the social and economic development of BCs. He demanded dedicated budget allocations based on population, strict legal provisions to prevent the diversion of funds to other schemes, and a transparent system to monitor expenditure.

Leaders of various caste associations stressed the need to prioritise education, healthcare, employment, self-employment, skill development, women’s empowerment and the welfare of traditional occupational communities.

They also demanded that department-wise allocations and expenditure details for BC welfare be made publicly available. The meeting called upon the government to respond positively and take immediate steps to introduce legislation for the BC Sub-Plan.

It also urged all BC organisations to unite and fight for equitable allocation of funds.