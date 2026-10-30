Collector Haritha calls for TB-free Asifabad district

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: District Collector K. Haritha has called for collective efforts to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from the district. On Thursday, she, along with District Medical and Health Officer Nagendra, inaugurated a comprehensive health screening camp organised by the Medical and Health Department at Kolanguda village in Kerameri mandal.

The Collector stressed that early detection, a nutritious diet and completing the prescribed six-month treatment course could help cure TB. She urged people experiencing symptoms to undergo diagnostic tests to prevent the disease from spreading.

Earlier, Haritha flagged off vehicles dedicated to the TB eradication campaign and called for coordinated efforts to make tribal villages TB-free. During her visit, she assured eligible beneficiaries who had not received houses under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Man scheme that their cases would be addressed. She also visited a tribal welfare primary school and distributed chocolates to children. District Programme Officer Vinay Kumar, village representatives, medical staff and others attended the programme.