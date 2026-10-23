Coalition govt curbing freedom:Kakani

Nellore: Following incidents elsewhere in the Stateduring the nominations process of local body elections, Nellore police placed former Minister and YSRCP district president Dr Kakani Govardhan Reddy, party city in-charge Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, former Kovur MLA NallapureddyPrasanna Kumar and other leaders under house arrest on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Addressing the media, Kakani alleged the coalition government was curbing freedoms, violating election rules and fostering fear through attacks, intimidation, threats and inducements.

He cited an alleged audio of Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna discussing mobilising 200-300 people to block opposition filings, plus incidents of torn nomination papers in Gudur, barricades in Sullurupeta and unreined attacks on YSRCP workers across several mandals. He screened videos as evidence.