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Coalition govt curbing freedom:Kakani

In Short

Nellore police place former minister Dr Kakani Govardhan Reddy and YSRCP leaders under house arrest amid local body election nominations, as Kakani alleges election rule violations.

former Minister and YSRCP district president Dr Kakani Govardhan Reddy
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former Minister and YSRCP district president Dr Kakani Govardhan Reddy

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Nellore: Following incidents elsewhere in the Stateduring the nominations process of local body elections, Nellore police placed former Minister and YSRCP district president Dr Kakani Govardhan Reddy, party city in-charge Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, former Kovur MLA NallapureddyPrasanna Kumar and other leaders under house arrest on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Addressing the media, Kakani alleged the coalition government was curbing freedoms, violating election rules and fostering fear through attacks, intimidation, threats and inducements.

He cited an alleged audio of Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna discussing mobilising 200-300 people to block opposition filings, plus incidents of torn nomination papers in Gudur, barricades in Sullurupeta and unreined attacks on YSRCP workers across several mandals. He screened videos as evidence.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

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Kakani Govardhan ReddyNellore PoliceYSRCPAndhra Pradesh PoliticsLocal Body Elections
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