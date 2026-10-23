Foundation stone laid for Panduga Sayanna’s statue

Nagarkurnool: MLA Rajesh Reddy called upon people to draw inspiration from the life and ideals of Panduga Sayanna, who is remembered as a champion of the poor and weaker sections of society.

The foundation stone for the installation of Panduga Sayanna’s statue was laid on Keshari Samudram Tank Bund in Nagarkurnool on Thursday.

The statue installation programme was undertaken under the aegis of the Fishermen Cooperative Society, with community leaders and public representatives participating in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Reddy said Panduga Sayanna, a son of the Mudiraj community, had become a symbol of inspiration for the weaker sections. He stressed the need to work towards realising Sayanna’s ideals and assured the Mudiraj community and other weaker sections of his continued support.

The MLA said he was committed to the all-round development of Nagarkurnool and assured the Fishermen Cooperative Society of all possible assistance. He added that the unveiling of Panduga Sayanna’s statue would be organised on a grand scale, with prominent leaders invited to the event. Municipal Chairperson Teegala Suneendra, vice-chairperson Badam Ramesh, leaders of the Fishermen Cooperative Society, public representatives and community members participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony.