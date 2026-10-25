Collector calls for widespread breast cancer awareness

Nellore: Emphasizing that healthy women form the foundation of strong families, Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla called for creating widespread awareness about breast cancer and encouraging women to undergo timely medical examinations for early disease detection.

On Saturday, Collector Shukla flagged off a breast cancer awareness rally organized by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) from Gandhi Bomma Centre to the Red Cross office in Nellore city.

Addressing the gathering, he stressed that early detection of breast cancer significantly enhances treatment outcomes and increases recovery prospects. He urged women not to hesitate in discussing their health issues and advised them to consult medical professionals immediately if they detect lumps, unusual physical changes, or other suspicious symptoms.

The Collector explained that women above 40 years of age should undergo diagnostic screenings, including mammography, as advised by doctors to ensure early intervention. Highlighting technological advancements in modern medicine, he pointed out that quality cancer care is accessible locally at specialized facilities, including the IRCS-run Jakka Sujathamma Cancer Hospital in Nellore.

He urged women not to avoid medical tests out of fear, but to step forward for screenings with confidence and awareness. Calling for community-wide engagement, Collector Shukla urged families to prioritize women’s health and actively encourage members exhibiting symptoms to seek prompt medical advice and treatment.

Prominent doctors, healthcare workers, and Indian Red Cross Society representatives participated in large numbers to support the public health campaign.