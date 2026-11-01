KIMS hosts breast cancer drive

Nellore: KIMS Hospital and KIMS Cuddles organized a major ‘Pink October’ breast cancer awareness drive at Venkateswara Kasturba Kalakshetram in Nellore on Friday, attracting over 1,000 women and girls.

Medical experts educated attendees on early detection, self-breast examinations, and routine screenings.

The event featured cultural activities, including a Veena recital, Bharatanatyam performance, breast health quiz, and a mime act.

Unit COO Dr Rohini Priya Lakshmi, Regional COO Dr Praveen Kumar Vanchi, Senior Surgical Oncologist Dr K Varun Prakash, Endocrine Surgeon Dr B Sahithi Priya, and senior specialists attended, emphasizing the vital importance of timely medical screenings for women.