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KIMS hosts breast cancer drive
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Nellore: KIMS Hospital and KIMS Cuddles organized a major ‘Pink October’ breast cancer awareness drive at Venkateswara Kasturba Kalakshetram in Nellore on Friday, attracting over 1,000 women and girls.
Medical experts educated attendees on early detection, self-breast examinations, and routine screenings.
The event featured cultural activities, including a Veena recital, Bharatanatyam performance, breast health quiz, and a mime act.
Unit COO Dr Rohini Priya Lakshmi, Regional COO Dr Praveen Kumar Vanchi, Senior Surgical Oncologist Dr K Varun Prakash, Endocrine Surgeon Dr B Sahithi Priya, and senior specialists attended, emphasizing the vital importance of timely medical screenings for women.
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