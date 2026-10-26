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YSRCP will serve as guardians of Anantapur
In Short
Campaigning alongside mayoral candidate BC Ramesh Goud across multiple municipal divisions, he accused the alliance of failing to deliver the ‘Aadabidda Nidhi’ scheme, pensions at age 50, and employee PRC benefits.
Anantapur: YSRCP District President Ananta Venkatarami Reddy slammed the ruling coalition on Sunday for two and a half years of lawlessness and unfulfilled promises in Anantapur.
Campaigning alongside mayoral candidate BC Ramesh Goud across multiple municipal divisions, he accused the alliance of failing to deliver the ‘Aadabidda Nidhi’ scheme, pensions at age 50, and employee PRC benefits.
He noted that housing construction for 27,000 beneficiaries remains incomplete under the current government.
Urging voters to protect the city’s religious harmony, he appealed to the public to elect YSRCP candidates to ensure security and development.
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