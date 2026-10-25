NDA intensifies local body poll campaign in Atmakur

Nellore: With barely a fortnight remaining for the upcoming municipal, ZPTC, and MPTC elections in the Atmakur constituency, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has significantly intensified its election campaign to secure a decisive victory across all local body seats.

Heading the campaign drive, senior politician, Atmakur MLA, and Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy organized a strategic review meeting with key coalition leaders and party functionaries in Atmakur on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Anam asserted that the steady influx of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and workers joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) reflects growing public confidence in the NDA administration. Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold with traditional yellow scarves, Minister Anam reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable political representation for Backward Classes (BCs), Dalits, women, and marginalized communities.

He sharply criticized the opposition YSRCP, alleging that it had consistently obstructed social justice and neglected regional development during its tenure.

Highlighting the overarching development vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh, Anam assured voters that concerted efforts are underway to transform Atmakur into a model constituency.

He noted that coalition partners—TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP—are campaigning cohesively for municipal chairperson candidate Dr Bommireddy Shakeela and ward contestants across all 28 municipal wards.