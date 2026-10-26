Maha CM assures cooperation with Telangana on Thummidihetty project

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that the state will conduct an independent assessment of the proposed height increase of Telangana's Thummidihetty irrigation project, ensuring that local interests are safeguarded while maintaining cooperative inter-state relations.

The decision came following a high-level meeting where a delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy formally requested Maharashtra's concurrence to raise the project's height from 148 meters to 152 meters.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s tradition of resolving neighbouring states' issues through cooperation, CM Fadnavis stated that the state holds a positive stance on aiding Telangana, provided it causes no detriment to Maharashtra's citizens.

However, CM Fadnavis noted that previous approvals revealed that actual submergence areas exceeded initial projections. Consequently, the government has mandated a joint committee comprising the Chief Secretaries and Irrigation Secretaries of both states to conduct a thorough technical evaluation.

The joint study will examine the impact of relocated project sites on submergence areas, the inclusion of relevant wildlife sanctuaries and the extent of required non-riverbed land.

Furthermore, any discrepancies or technical objections raised by Telangana regarding Maharashtra's study will be reviewed jointly by officials from both states, with expert consultations brought in if necessary.

The Chief Minister clarified that matters concerning water allocation and statutory clearances fall within the purview of the Central Water Commission (CWC). Maharashtra will officially submit its stance based on factual findings once the CWC seeks the state's feedback. Final decisions on the project will proceed following the independent technical review and subsequent discussions.

The Tummidihetti project, which was originally a key component of the Dr B R Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella project, is located across the Pranahita River (a tributary of the Godavari) at Tummidihetti village in Koutala mandal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district (formerly Adilabad district) of Telangana.

It is designed to irrigate approximately 200,000 acres in drought-prone areas across the erstwhile Adilabad district and aims to harness and lift water from the Pranahita River to fulfil regional irrigation needs.

Telangana is pushing for a barrage height of 152 meters (which would account for about 2,300 acres of potential submergence) to maximise water utilisation and gravity flow, while discussions continue regarding lower structural options like 150 meters to minimise land submergence in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The meeting was attended in person and via video conferencing by Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjai Jaju, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Lokesh Chandra, Principal Secretary Srikar Pardeshi, Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Eknath Davle, Secretaries Jayant Borkar and Prakash Misal, alongside other senior officials from both states.





