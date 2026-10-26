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Delhi: Nitin Nabin pays obeisance at Valmiki Ashram, attacks Cong over remarks against PM Modi
In Short
Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Nabin said the ideals and thoughts of Bhagwan Valmiki hold a very important place in the country’s Sanatan traditions.
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin on Monday paid obeisance at “Bhagwan Shri Valmiki Ashram” in Delhi on the occasion of “Valmiki Jayanti” and launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the alleged indecent remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late father.
Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Nabin said the ideals and thoughts of Bhagwan Valmiki hold a very important place in the country’s Sanatan traditions. He extended greetings to the Valmiki community, followers of Bhagwan Valmiki, and the nation’s cultural traditions. He expressed the collective wish that society and the country continue to draw inspiration from the teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki and move forward on the path of progress.
Turning to politics, the BJP chief strongly condemned the language used by the Congress president regarding the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the use of indecent and insulting words against the Prime Minister has become a legacy of the Congress.
Nabin alleged that the Congress president repeatedly attacks the Prime Minister’s family and uses derogatory language. He further stated that the Congress is moving towards ideological bankruptcy, and this mindset is clearly reflected in the party’s present form.
According to him, the use of inappropriate language has become part of the entire Congress culture. Through such remarks, the party is displaying its frustration and despair, he said.
Nabin asserted that crores of people across the country have given their blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He warned that if the Congress continues to insult the Prime Minister, the people will continue to punish the party just as firmly.
Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, National media in-charge Ashish Usha Agarwal, and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.
The BJP has been criticising the Congress for what it calls a decline in the standards of political discourse, while the opposition party has not issued an immediate response to the latest remarks.
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