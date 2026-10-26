Give priority to local artisans

New Delhi: In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to prioritise products crafted by local artisans during the upcoming festive season, framing the ‘vocal for local’ campaign as a vital push toward an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Addressing the 139th edition of the programme, Modi said the campaign was helping Indian products reach international markets, citing the export of makhana from Bihar to Greece and arhar dal from Karnataka to the Maldives.The PM noted that people typically purchase gifts and other items for their families and loved ones during festivals, and called on them to support

local artisans through their shopping choices. “This time too, while shopping, please give priority to products made by local artisans.

Your purchases will boost their enthusiasm,” he said.

PM Modi said greater participation in the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign would accelerate the progress towards a self-reliant India.“Therefore, I personally urge you to give priority and prominence to products crafted by local artisans,” he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of packaging in attracting consumers and helping products find a place in the market. “Often, when we see something in the market, good packaging makes us pick it up, and we want to learn more about the product. Understanding this, greater emphasis is now being laid on packaging,” he said.

During the broadcast, PM Modi also highlighted efforts to revive traditional skills and farming practices, including an initiative to promote natural cotton cultivation in Punjab’s Malwa region. He said the organisation Kheti Virasat Mission had been working to revive organic farming and had launched an initiative called ‘Nav-Trinjan’ to encourage natural cotton farming.

The initiative also started a weaving school a few years ago to pass the traditional skill on to younger generations.“You can imagine how great a help this is for the environment. Friends, a few years ago, 'Nav-Trinjan' also started a weaving school with the goal of passing on the skill of weaving to the new generation,” Modi said.

Modi also spoke about efforts by residents and the local administration in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district to revive the Heval river. He said the river’s water level had begun to fall some time ago, while natural water sources in the surrounding areas were drying up. In response, villagers and the administration launched conservation efforts that included rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and large-scale tree planting.“Today, these efforts have given the Heval river a new lease of life while also helping rejuvenate dozens of natural water sources,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the use of technology in healthcare through the e-Sanjeevani telemedicine service, which enables people to access medical consultations remotely.“It brings me immense satisfaction to share that nearly 50 crore tele-consultations have been conducted through it so far. This is a massive figure and a prime example of the power of technology, the service-mindedness of our doctors, and the trust of our citizens,” he said.

He added that the service’s extensive network enabled it to reach even the most remote parts of the country, with beneficiaries’ experiences offering examples of its reach.