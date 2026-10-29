JEE (Main) 2027: NTA advises applicants to keep DigiLocker credentials handy

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday issued an advisory for JEE (Main) 2027 aspirants to keep DigiLocker credentials and other documents ready before starting the process of filling the online application form.

The NTA had opened the online application process for JEE (Main) 2027 on October 24. The application submission window will remain open till November 22. The first session of JEE (Main) 2027 will be conducted over multiple shifts spread over January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.

In a post on X, the NTA said on Thursday, “Dear JEE (Main) 2027 Aspirants, ensure a seamless start to your journey! Keep these three steps handy before filling out your application: Use your own DigiLocker/JanParichay credentials; Complete DigiLocker Re-KYC in advance; and match your Name & DOB exactly with your Class 10 certificate details. Apply with care and give your best!”

The NTA said in a statement that the JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech) at NITs, IIITS, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognised by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country, it said.

For Academic Session 2027-28, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) 2027 will be conducted in two sessions, i.e. Session 1 (January 2027) and Session 2 (April 2027), said the NTA.

According to the NTA’s schedule, the last date for successful exam fee transaction with late fee through credit/debit cards/net banking/UPI for JEE (Main) 2027 is November 26.

The NTA plans to announce the city of examination for applicants on December 30, and the aspirants will be allowed to download admit cards from the NTA website till January 13, 2027.



