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No charging in trains from 11 pm to 5 am
In Short
Subsequently, during charging, a passenger's power bank exploded with smoke," the board said in its letter dated October 26.
New Delhi: The Railway Board has asked all its zones to comply with its 2014 order, directing that all mobile phone and laptop charging points in coaches are switched off between 11 PM and 5 AM to ensure fire safety. "Recently, an instance has occurred in SER (South Eastern Railway) wherein onboard staff did not switch off the mobile charging points during the aforesaid period.
Subsequently, during charging, a passenger's power bank exploded with smoke," the board said in its letter dated October 26.
"In view of the above, all Zonal Railways are advised to issue necessary instructions to all concerned staff to ensure strict compliance for mobile charging points to invariably remain switched off from 11 pm to 5 am," it stated, adding that no exception should be made on this account. It has further directed the zones to suitably train the concerned staff to ensure effective implementation and compliance with these instructions.
"Further, surprise inspections should be conducted at both the officers' and supervisors' levels to ensure strict compliance with these instructions," it said.
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