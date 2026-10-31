Over 1,073 kg of firecrackers seized, 10 FIRs registered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police seized over 1,073 kg of firecrackers and registered 10 FIRs across five police station areas in a crackdown on their alleged unauthorised sale, possession, and storage during the festive season, an official said on Friday. The seizures were made between October 16 and 27 during enforcement operations in areas under Lahori Gate, Burari, Kotwali, Bara Hindu Rao and Subzi Mandi police stations, he added. The largest seizure of 622.88 kg was made in the Subzi Mandi area, followed by 178.5 kg in Bara Hindu Rao, 107.6 kg in Kotwali, 88.916 kg in Lahori Gate and 75.53 kg in Burari.

Three FIRs were registered at the Subzi Mandi police station on October 23, 25 and 27, following recoveries of 272.58 kg, 318.5 kg and 31.8 kg of firecrackers, respectively.

In Bara Hindu Rao, three cases were registered on October 24 and 25 after police recovered 49.7 kg in each of the first two cases and 128.8 kg in the third.

The recoveries were made from the Mahavir Bazar area. Two FIRs were registered at Kotwali police station on October 18 and 27, with 93 kg and 14.6 kg of firecrackers seized from Angoori Bagh Fool Wala Road and near Moti Cinema in Chandni Chowk, respectively.

In the Lahori Gate area, police recovered 88.916 kg of firecrackers outside Sir Sobha Singh Polyclinic on October 16, leading to the registration of an FIR.

Similarly, 75.53 kg of firecrackers were seized in front of a house in Himgiri, Burari, on October 18, resulting in another FIR. Police said that further investigation in all 10 cases is underway.