PM Modi praises Punjab's 'Nav Trinjan' initiative, says traditional weaving transforming lives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the work of the Kheti Virasat Mission in Punjab, which is promoting organic cotton cultivation and reviving traditional weaving practices, during the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

Addressing the nation through the programme, the Prime Minister said India had numerous traditional skills that had been part of the country's identity for generations.

"What is heartening is that these traditions are now inspiring new experiments. They are being adapted to meet the needs of the present day," PM Modi said.

Highlighting one such initiative in Punjab, he said an organisation called the Kheti Virasat Mission had been working for some time to revive organic farming and traditional agricultural practices. Members of the organisation wanted to encourage natural cotton cultivation in Punjab's Malwa region, and the initiative was named 'Nav Trinjan'.

Under the initiative, organic cotton is cultivated without the use of chemicals. Natural-coloured cotton is also grown to eliminate the need for chemical dyes in yarn and fabric, the Prime Minister said.

"You can imagine how much this is helping the environment," he added, drawing attention to the environmental benefits of adopting natural and sustainable methods of cotton cultivation.

PM Modi further said that Nav Trinjan had started a weaving school a few years ago with the aim of passing the traditional skill of weaving on to the next generation. The school, he noted, had transformed the lives of several people, particularly women, by helping them acquire skills and build new livelihood opportunities.

Giving examples of women whose lives had changed through the initiative, the Prime Minister mentioned Ramandeep Kaur, who had earlier worked as a labourer. After receiving training at the weaving school, she has now become a recognised skilled weaver, he said.

He also spoke about Rekha Rani, who had never seen a handloom before joining the school for training. Her journey from being unfamiliar with the craft to producing a finished textile was an example of how traditional skills could open up new possibilities, PM Modi said.

"The shawl made by her has been presented to the Honourable President of India," he said, highlighting the recognition received by Rekha Rani's work.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Suneha Devi, who had previously worked in people's homes but now produces remarkable fabrics using a handloom. He further spoke about Rajini Kaur, who had earlier depended on agricultural labour for her livelihood and had since developed weaving skills that were helping her manage her household more effectively.

"After training at the school, many such women are using yarn made from indigenous organic cotton to produce shawls, towels, and other textiles. These efforts are bringing greater prosperity in their lives," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled meeting the team behind the initiative on National Handloom Day.

"During that interaction, I witnessed their passion and dedication for their work. I extend my heartfelt wishes to this team for their bright future," he added.