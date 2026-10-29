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Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy Meets BJP National President Nitin Nabin in Delhi
In Short
During the meeting, Sudhakar Reddy conveyed his Deepavali greetings to the party leaders and discussed political developments.
NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy met BJP national president Nitin Nabin and the party’s national general secretary (organisation), B.L. Santhosh, in New Delhi on Thursday.
During the meeting, Sudhakar Reddy conveyed his Deepavali greetings to the party leaders and discussed political developments.
Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc were indulging in what he described as “malicious politics.” He welcomed the BJP’s “Save Democracy” initiative against the INDIA bloc and said he would actively participate in the programme as a party worker.
He reiterated his commitment to the party’s organisational activities and expressed his willingness to take an active role in strengthening the BJP’s initiatives.
The meeting took place as part of his interactions with senior party leadership in the national capital ahead of the Deepavali festival.
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