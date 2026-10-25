Rename party from 'Samajwadi' to 'AI-vadi': OP Rajbhar to Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief O.P. Rajbhar on Sunday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on the latter's use of an AI-video targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting that he should rename his party from "Samajwadi to AI-vadi".

In a post on 'X', Rajbhar addressed the SP chief as his "friend", saying: "It seems that since you could not celebrate the Saifai Mahotsav, you are now fulfilling your fondness for festivals through AI."

"If you are so fond of it, why don't you rename your party from "Samajwadi" to "AI-vadi"?" he asked.

Recalling that the Samajwadi Party was founded by the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, on the principles set by Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, Acharya Narendra Dev, Karpoori Thakur, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Janeshwar Mishra, the Minister accused Akhilesh Yadav of turning the party into an "AI-driven spectacle".

"Anyone who is a true socialist is now disappointed to see that the son of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was known as the 'man of the soil', sits in an air-conditioned room making AI videos and living under illusions. You are busy creating fake videos set to English songs and cooking up castles in the air," Rajbhar remarked.

Further, he addressed Akhilesh Yadav as the one "born with a silver spoon", underlining that politics is done by going among villages, the poor, and farmers, and by sweating it out on the ground, and not by "dancing and singing on mobile screens or creating AI reels".

The Uttar Pradesh Minister said that people in the villages are now asking that, for the last 10 years, the SP has been out of power, with no government responsibilities and no accountability. "Had you wanted, you could have visited a different village in the state every day and met people one by one. Instead, you wasted ten years sitting in air-conditioned comfort and on Twitter," he said.

Rajbhar further remarked that since "ground has slipped" beneath the feet of the SP, "instead of going among the people, you are wearing the spectacles of AI and merely entertaining your sycophants and loyalists".

Cautioning Akhilesh Yadav, he added, "Remember this, the non-Yadav backward classes and the Bahujan community of Uttar Pradesh are no longer going to fall for your tricks.

"We, the Extremely Backward Classes and Bahujans, do not need a leader who abandons the fields and farmlands to indulge in antics on the internet. In 2027, the poor people of Uttar Pradesh will bring such an end to your AI-video politics that you will be left searching even for the handlebars of your bicycle symbol," he remarked, targeting the SP chief.