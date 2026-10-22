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BJP top leaders to visit Telangana in next two months

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit next month to attend a polling booth convention.

BJP top leaders to visit Telangana in next two months
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BJP top leaders to visit Telangana in next two months

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The BJP high command is focusing on Telangana politics with senior party leaders set to visit the state again.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit next month to attend a polling booth convention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Telangana in December. During his visit, he is expected to lay the foundation stone for Warangal Airport and address a large public meeting in the city.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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BJP TelanganaAmit ShahNarendra ModiWarangal AirportTelangana Politics
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