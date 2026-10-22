Just In
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says cabinet will review caste census data errors
- After cop stops ministers during Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka BJP accuses govt of hypocrisy
- Gwalior accident: Patwari questions safety arrangements, seeks action against those responsible
- Meghalaya govt spends Rs 4,000 crore annually on education: Conrad Sangma
- Jantar Mantar protest: Saurav Das, Ranka, Shinde seek more time to appear before police
- India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi
- CM Shivakumar's Delhi visit amid sting operation row triggers speculation in Karnataka
- Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Pulled Down: Priyanka called is censorship
BJP top leaders to visit Telangana in next two months
In Short
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit next month to attend a polling booth convention.
Font size
The BJP high command is focusing on Telangana politics with senior party leaders set to visit the state again.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit next month to attend a polling booth convention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Telangana in December. During his visit, he is expected to lay the foundation stone for Warangal Airport and address a large public meeting in the city.
Next Story
Assam CM announces Rs 208-crore super-speciality hospital at Tezpur medical college
India, Germany to strengthen cooperation between industries amid FTA push: Piyush Goyal
Saved 14 Indians in Red Sea after yacht attacked by Saudi Arabia, claim Houthis
1st T20I: We just watch the ball and hit hard, says Samson after India's record chase
Bandaru Dattatreya holds Alai Balai, says its aim is to unite all
Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions
CJP Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Summoned by Delhi Police
Traffic jam reports at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad after Dussehra holidays
India, Germany to strengthen cooperation between industries amid FTA push: Piyush Goyal
Uday Samant demands SIT, forensic probe into audio clip released by Manoj Jarange Patil about Rs 500 cr 'payout'