CM urges protesting sugarcane growers to resume harvesting

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to sugarcane growers protesting in Belagavi to resume harvesting, cautioning that continued agitation could disrupt operations and cause losses to farmers.

He said the state government would ensure that farmers received payments in accordance with the pricing decision taken by the Centre. Shivakumar said the understanding reached earlier was that the Centre would determine the price of sugar and factories would pay farmers accordingly.

He also recalled that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had assured the growers of central intervention. “We have said that the price of sugar must be increased by at least Rs 50. Only if the Centre takes such a decision will it be possible to ensure a better price for farmers,” he told reporters here.

The CM said the price of sugar had not been increased even by Re 1 in the past eight years, making it difficult for farmers to sustain themselves. He said he had written to the PM Narendra Modi on Friday seeking intervention and would also contact the concerned Union ministers.

“I am firmly on the side of farmers. Yesterday, I wrote a letter to the PM on this issue. I am requesting him to intervene,” he said. Appealing to the protesting farmers not to let their sugarcane go to waste, Shivakumar said delays in harvesting could reduce its juice content and increase the risk of fires.

He said the state government had earlier received instructions from the Centre to begin sugarcane harvesting in September. However, consultations with stakeholders had indicated that the crop would not have matured sufficiently by then and that its juice content could decline.

“Now, the sugarcane should not be allowed to go to waste due to delays. I appeal to the farmers’ leaders to understand this. You must honour the understanding that was reached earlier,” he said. Shivakumar said the state government would take responsibility for ensuring that farmers received payments in line with the decisions taken by the Centre and sugar factories.

“Whatever decision is taken by the factories and the authorities in New Delhi, it is our responsibility to ensure that farmers receive the corresponding payment,” he added. Farmers in North Karnataka intensified their agitation over the demand for an increase in the sugarcane procurement price, blocking highways at several points on Saturday.

The protesters staged a sit-in in front of buses at the Belagavi bus stand, while farmers in Dharwad attempted to block a road.

Agitations were reported in Vijayapura and Bagalkote, sources said.