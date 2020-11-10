CM KCR announces financial aid, job to family of army jawan Mahesh

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of army jawan Mahesh who died in the firing took place at the border. He said that Mahesh would be remembered in history as one who sacrificed his life for the country.

The Chief Minister said that the government would support his family and announced a government job and Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family of Mahesh. He also said a house site would also be allotted to the family of Mahesh.

The last rites of the army jawan will be held today with full state honours at his native Komanpally, in Velpur mandal of Nizamabad district.

On Monday, The Minister paid tributes to the martyr and consoled his family members when he called on them along with Nizamabad District Collector C Narayana Reddy and Commissioner of Police Karthikeya. He consoled Mahesh's parents and wife.