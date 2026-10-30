Heaps of drying paddy on roads pose threat to motorists

Nizamabad: The practice of drying paddy on public roads during the harvesting season has emerged as a serious threat to commuters across Nizamabad district, with grain heaps, inadequate visibility and dangerous obstructions contributing to fatal accidents. Major stretches of the Nizamabad–Karimnagar Highway and the Hyderabad–Nagpur National Highway are reportedly being used as open drying yards, forcing motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, to navigate hazardous conditions.

During the previous Yasangi (Rabi) season, a young woman riding a scooter reportedly lost her life near the Varni–Chandur stretch after skidding on an unlit paddy heap. Similar accidents have been reported in Bheemgal, Velpur and Mortad mandals.

Loose grain can cause tyres to skid, while dark tarpaulins and uncovered heaps become difficult to spot at night. Heavy boulders, iron rods and wooden logs placed to prevent grain from scattering further increase the risk to road users. Concerned citizens have urged the district administration and police to take immediate action.