Nizamabad: Collector unveils The Hans India 2022 calendar

Nizamabad: Nizamabad District Collector C Narayana Reddy exuded confidence that Covid variant diseases will come to an end in the year 2022 and bring health and happiness to mankind. On Wednesday, he unveiled the calendar of The Hans India daily. On this occasion, The Collector urged the people to follow Covid protocols to avoid infection from new variant Omicron. Narayana Reddy also urged the people to avoid group gatherings during the New Year celebrations.

He informed that the health workers and staff are all set to control the Omicron variant. He asked the people to wear a mask, wash their hands with sanitizer and keep the surroundings clean.

Nizamabad District Bureau incharge Bhagyanagar Bhaskar Kumar ADVT ASST. Manager K Mallikarjunrao, Assistant Circulation Manager Sainath were present on the occasion.