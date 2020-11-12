Nizamabad: Martyred jawan laid to rest 

Velpur (Nizamabad): Rada Maheshwar, the martyred soldier, was laid to rest on Wednesday at Komanpalli village of Velpur mandal in the district.

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, who attended the funeral, announced that the TRS government would give government job to the family member on compassionate grounds and ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased family.

Army jawan Rada Mahesh was killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The body was brought to his native village Komanpally on Tuesday night.

R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy, District Collector C Narayana Reddy and Police Commissioner Karthikeya paid tributes. Amid large number of people, fans and relatives,

Maheshwar's funeral was completed with military and government protocol.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Vittal Rao, MP Dharmapuri Arvind, RDO Srinivas, public representatives, officials, military welfare officers and people in large numbers attended the funeral.