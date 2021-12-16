Priyanka Varghese inspects new Collectorate building

Nizamabad: Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Priyanka Varghese lauded District Collector C Narayana Reddy for constructing an integrated Collectorate in line with modern administration. On Thursday, she inspected facilities, amenities and Haritha Haram plants at the new Collectorate along with the Collector in Nizamabad.

She expressed satisfaction as the new Collectorate has all the means to carry out e-governance and for having eco-friendly building and for planting attractive plants on large scale. The OSD suggested to the Collector to plant some flowering plants in the garden.

DFO Sunil, R&BSE Rajeshwar Reddy, DPO Jayasudha, RDO Ravi and other officials were present on the occasion.