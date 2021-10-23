Will Kavitha get a place in cabinet?

Nizamabad: ­Kalvakuntla Kavita, in the name of Bathukamma Goddess… will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India." The Nizamabad district MLC's voice thus ilikely to be heard at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad after the Huzurabad by-election.

Kavitha is all set to enter the Telangana state cabinet and rumours are rife on what portfolio she would get. People who have been observing Telangana politics with interest for the last one year are arguing that there will be a cabinet expansion after the Huzurabad by-election and it is inevitable that Kavita will have a place in it. Ever since she became an MLC, there has been a campaign for inclusion in the KCR cabinet.

But for a few months the subject remained obscure. Recently, the issue of Kavitha's ministerial post has once again become a hot topic in the politics of Nizamabad Kamareddy districts. Residents of Nizamabad district are dreaming that MLC Kavitha will be made a Minister in the expansion of the cabinet after the Huzurabad by-election. Her followers and the gulabi (rose) activists are debating loudly that Kavitha must be made a minister. The followers believe that Kavitha, who served as an MP for five years, has achieved good recognition at the national level. The defeat of Kavitha in the 2019 parliamentary elections caused frustration in the Nizamabad TRS party ranks. Kavitha also remained politically silent for a few days.