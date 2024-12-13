Live
Just In
Cold wave hits Manyam district, residents struggle with low temperature
Parvathipuram Manyam District is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures, with daily maximums reaching 30 degrees Celsius over the past four days while nighttime lows have plummeted to 15 degrees.
The chilling drop in temperature has left residents of all ages grappling with the effects of the relentless cold winds.
Reports indicate that minimum temperatures have settled at around 17 degrees during the night, prompting many locals to avoid outdoor activities from 5 PM to 8 AM. The region has also been blanketed with snow until 7 AM, complicating travel for motorists and leading to hazardous driving conditions.
Local healthcare professionals are urging residents to take precautions against the cold, emphasizing the importance of warm clothing and limited exposure to the elements during the frigid nighttime hours. As the weather continues to shift, it remains critical for the community to stay informed and prioritize safety during this cold wave.