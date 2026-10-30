Arrangements complete for ZPTC, MPTC elections

Ongole|:Prakasam Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer B Chiranjeevi said all arrangements are complete to conduct the ZPTC and MPTC elections peacefully in Prakasam district.

Speaking at a press meet at the collectorate in Ongole on Thursday, the ZP CEO said the State Election Commission has shifted the polling date to November 5 due to the municipal elections. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm. Voters in queues at 5 pm will receive slips and be allowed to vote.

If repolling is needed, it will be held on November 6. Counting will take place on November 7. Chiranjeevi said TDP candidates Gurijala Raju and P Madhavi won the ZPTC seats in Marripudi and Kondanuru unopposed. Elections will be held for the remaining 25 seats, with 96 candidates in the fray.

He said 151 of the 371 MPTC seats were already won unopposed. Of these, 143 went to TDP, five to Janasena, two to YSRCP and one to an independent. Polling will be held for the remaining 220 seats, with 599 candidates in the fray.

The CEO said that they have set up 1265 polling stations. About 130 of them are sensitive or hypersensitive. Micro observers and live webcasting will be arranged there. Ramps and wheelchairs will be provided for voters with disabilities. Ballot papers are being printed at three presses in Ongole. He announced that the counting will be held only at RISE College and Pace College in Ongole. He appealed to voters to vote without fear.