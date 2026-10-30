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Arrangements complete for ZPTC, MPTC elections

Prakasam ZP CEO Chiranjeevi
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Prakasam ZP CEO Chiranjeevi

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Ongole|:Prakasam Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer B Chiranjeevi said all arrangements are complete to conduct the ZPTC and MPTC elections peacefully in Prakasam district.

Speaking at a press meet at the collectorate in Ongole on Thursday, the ZP CEO said the State Election Commission has shifted the polling date to November 5 due to the municipal elections. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm. Voters in queues at 5 pm will receive slips and be allowed to vote.

If repolling is needed, it will be held on November 6. Counting will take place on November 7. Chiranjeevi said TDP candidates Gurijala Raju and P Madhavi won the ZPTC seats in Marripudi and Kondanuru unopposed. Elections will be held for the remaining 25 seats, with 96 candidates in the fray.

He said 151 of the 371 MPTC seats were already won unopposed. Of these, 143 went to TDP, five to Janasena, two to YSRCP and one to an independent. Polling will be held for the remaining 220 seats, with 599 candidates in the fray.

The CEO said that they have set up 1265 polling stations. About 130 of them are sensitive or hypersensitive. Micro observers and live webcasting will be arranged there. Ramps and wheelchairs will be provided for voters with disabilities. Ballot papers are being printed at three presses in Ongole. He announced that the counting will be held only at RISE College and Pace College in Ongole. He appealed to voters to vote without fear.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Prakasam Local Body PollsB Chiranjeevi ZP CEOOngole ZPTC MPTC ElectionsPrakasam Election ScheduleRISE and Pace College
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