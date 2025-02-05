18 temples to be renovated at a cost of Rs 48 cr

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that the State government has sanctioned Rs 48 crore for the reconstruction of as many as 18 famous temples in Nellore district.

On the occasion of Ratha Saptami, Ramanarayana Reddy has performed special puja at Mulastaneswara Swamy temple located at Mulapet area in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister has said that the reconstruction of the temples would be taken up as per the advice of Agama pundits and Shapathi of Endowments department.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is very particular about the renovation of the temples in view of protecting their historical prominence.

The Minister pointed out that the age-old temples in the entire State have lost the historical prominence as the previous YSRCP government carried out painting of the age-old structures without having minimum knowledge on their significance.

The Minister said that the TDP-led coalition government wanted to bring past glory to such temples keeping them in original shape.

The Minister disclosed that following the initiative of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Ratha Saptami was declared as a State festival.

The Minister said the Chief Minister had initially planned to present silk clothes to Lord Suryanarayana Swamy at Arasavilli. But duo to the existence of election code in that area, the Chief Minister did not attend the programme.

Endowments assistant commissioner K Janardhan Reddy and others were present.