20-member Stanford varsity team visits Sri City

Tirupati: A 20-member delegation of faculty and students from Stanford University’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) department, led by Prof Mykel Kochenderfer and Dylan Mitchell Asmar, PhD scholar paid a visit to Sri City on Friday.

Speaking to the visitors in virtual mode, Sri City chairman C Srini Raju reminisced his association with Stanford University during the 1980s. Saying that Sri City’s objective was to develop into a ‘clean, green, breathe-easy’ industrial-urban agglomeration, he mentioned that it was established on the principles of ‘work, live, learn and play’ and built on the idea of sustainability. “Emphasis was put on maintaining a balance between industrial expansion and environmental preservation, allowing the park to function while safeguarding the ecology. Sri City intends to become India’s first carbon-neutral manufacturing zone,” he added.

Briefing about the existing world-class infrastructure, connectivity, distinctive features, president (Operations) of Sri City Satish Kamat mentioned that there were close to 210 industrial units from 28 different countries across the world including the eleven major American brands.

The intent of their visit was to witness the blooming industrial development and understand the sustainability initiatives implemented and practiced in Sri City. The group visited Krea University and spoke with staff and students. Vice-Chancellor Prof Nirmala Rao presided over the interactive session.