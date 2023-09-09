Live
- Need to change environment of global trust deficit to relationship of trust: Modi
- Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state
- CID arrests TDP chief with all evidences only, Says Peddireddy
- The real joy of Alina Khan - Biba of ‘Joyland’
- First all-women Pune team scales ‘challenging’ Mt Sudarshan
- The versatility of lip and cheek tints
- POEM procedure safe for treating Achalasia Cardia: Expert
- Threads rolls out ‘keyword search’ to more countries, including India
- Chandrababu arrest: No veneagance, had evidence, YSRCP
- Lokesh left for Vijayawada
Just In
20-member Stanford varsity team visits Sri City
Tirupati: A 20-member delegation of faculty and students from Stanford University’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)...
Tirupati: A 20-member delegation of faculty and students from Stanford University’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) department, led by Prof Mykel Kochenderfer and Dylan Mitchell Asmar, PhD scholar paid a visit to Sri City on Friday.
Speaking to the visitors in virtual mode, Sri City chairman C Srini Raju reminisced his association with Stanford University during the 1980s. Saying that Sri City’s objective was to develop into a ‘clean, green, breathe-easy’ industrial-urban agglomeration, he mentioned that it was established on the principles of ‘work, live, learn and play’ and built on the idea of sustainability. “Emphasis was put on maintaining a balance between industrial expansion and environmental preservation, allowing the park to function while safeguarding the ecology. Sri City intends to become India’s first carbon-neutral manufacturing zone,” he added.
Briefing about the existing world-class infrastructure, connectivity, distinctive features, president (Operations) of Sri City Satish Kamat mentioned that there were close to 210 industrial units from 28 different countries across the world including the eleven major American brands.
The intent of their visit was to witness the blooming industrial development and understand the sustainability initiatives implemented and practiced in Sri City. The group visited Krea University and spoke with staff and students. Vice-Chancellor Prof Nirmala Rao presided over the interactive session.